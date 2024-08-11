 Did Jaan Kumar Sanu 'Sacrifice' Goats & Chickens As Part Of Black Magic Rituals To Enter Bigg Boss 14? Here's The Truth (VIDEO)
Did Jaan Kumar Sanu 'Sacrifice' Goats & Chickens As Part Of Black Magic Rituals To Enter Bigg Boss 14? Here's The Truth (VIDEO)

Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 on the 50th day after receiving fewer votes.

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, shot to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. Recently, he revealed that he entered the show by using black magic and 'sacrificing' goats and chickens as a part of the rituals.

In a conversation with Paras Chhabra on his podcast, Jaan Kumar Sanu mentioned that, as a Bengali, they are often linked with black magic in addition to the arts. He explained that his season of Bigg Boss 14 was particularly unique, as it was announced during the COVID lockdown in 2020. He shared that he was desperate to enter Bigg Boss and decided to travel to Calcutta in search of a solution.

Check out the video:

He said that he spoke to a lady in Calcutta who would practice black magic. "When I met her for the first time, she had some monkeys inside. When I talked to her, I came to know that they were not monkeys. They were humans. They were actual men. They were men who were turned into monkeys and they would do whatever the lady ordered. It is called Vashikaran. When I saw it, I thought that maybe I had come to the right place. She said whatever you want, for that, I have sacrificed some goats and some chickens too.

Calling it 'disturbing,' Jaan revealed that the ultimate goal was big and the ritual was 15 days long. Four days later, when he returned to Mumbai, he got a call from the makers of Bigg Boss.

However, Jaan later admitted that he was joking and did not actually use black magic to enter Bigg Boss 14.

During his time on Bigg Boss 14, Jaan often expressed his fondness for co-contestant Nikki Tamboli. However, their friendship soured after she accused him of kissing her on the cheek, despite being told not to.

