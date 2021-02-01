BB14: Jaan Kumar Sanu says Nikki Tamboli 'is a loose mouth,' denies allegations of kissing her forcefully

Former 'Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has finally broken his silence on Nikki Tamboli's allegations of forcefully kissing her and said that the actress 'is a loose mouth.'

Nikki Tamboli had accused housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her without consent, reiterating the adage that no means no.

In an interview with ETimes, Jaan Kumar Sanu spoke about the incident and denied kissing her. He said that he has been brought up by his mother to respect people and questioned Nikki's allegations.

"Well, Nikki is a loose mouth. Ponder a while, didn't she say something just 3/4 days ago very derogatory in an unparliamentary language about Vikas Gupta getting too close for comfort with Devoleena Bhattacharjee? And, isn't that so irrelevant, rather indigestible?" Jaan said.

For the unversed, Nikki had nominated her friend Jaan for jail when the makers introduced Bigg Boss jail for the first time in this season and had asked contestants to name any two housemates who deserve to be locked up.