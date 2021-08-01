'Got rejected for being Kumar Sanu's son': 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jaan says he is not a product of nepotism

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jaan Kumar Sanu recently opened up about his struggles for being known as veteran singer Kumar Sanu’s son.
In one of his recent interviews, the singer revealed that he faced rejections because of being Kumar Sanu's son.
Jaan told ETimes TV that he loves his father but he has never asked him for any kind of professional help.
Jaan, who has often been in news because of the nepotism row, added that the debate has been following him since 'Bigg Boss'. However, he reiterated that if he would have been a product of nepotism, he would have been one of the biggest names in the singing industry today.
He said that he is earning his daily bread just like any ordinary person, adding that he is struggling even more just because he is Kumar Sanu’s son.
The singer said that some people think he is born with a silver spoon and everything comes to him easily, however, he stated that’s not the case. Jaan also revealed that he has been rejected by people even before they heard him singing.
The 26-year-old singer said that he used to stand outside garages, parking lots, offices, buildings, and spend nights on staircases waiting for a work opportunity.
He added that he is fighting against it to prove himself and believes that rejection is the biggest stepping stone and path of success.
On the work front, the rising singer recently released his latest video 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai' in collaboration with Dj Shadow.
It is a fun track and a remix of an original song from the movie 'Barsaat' (1995) that starred Bobby Deol in Twinkle Khanna. Interestingly, the original song was sung by Kumar Sanu.
