 Did Chris Evans Sign Israeli Bomb? Captain America Actor Clarifies 'Misconception' About Viral Photo
Did Chris Evans Sign Israeli Bomb? Captain America Actor Clarifies 'Misconception' About Viral Photo

Chris Evans was last seen in Pain Hustlers along with Emily Blunt in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

Chris Evans recently hit the headlines after a photo of him reportedly signing an Israel bomb went viral on social media. However, the Captain America actor issued a clarification and stated that the image was taken during a USO tour in 2016.

Taking to his Instagram story, Chris wrote, “There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016. I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind.”

Check it out:

article-image

Further, Chris also shared a screenshot of an Agence France-Presse article that confirmed his statement. “It’s an inert object used for training or display purposes only. You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story,” he added.

Chris tied the knot in September 2023 to Alba Baptista at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with only their closest family and friends in attendance.

Evans and Baptista have an age difference of 16 years.

During his panel at New York City Comic Con, Chris talked about his wedding and revealed that they had two wedding ceremonies. "I got married. It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!,” revealed Evans.

