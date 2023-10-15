 Chris Evans CONFIRMS Marriage With Alba Bapista After Flaunting Wedding Ring At New York Comic Con (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChris Evans CONFIRMS Marriage With Alba Bapista After Flaunting Wedding Ring At New York Comic Con (WATCH)

Chris Evans CONFIRMS Marriage With Alba Bapista After Flaunting Wedding Ring At New York Comic Con (WATCH)

Chris Evans and Alba Bapista tied the knot on September 9, 2023.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Chris Evans CONFIRMS Marriage With Alba Bapista After Flaunting Wedding Ring At New York Comic Con (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Hollywood star Chris Evans has confirmed that he recently tied the knot with girlfriend Alba Baptista. Evans, the star of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films as well as blockbusters "The Gray Man" and "Knives Out", opened up about his wedding during his appearance at the New York Comic Con (NYCC).

"I got married. It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal," the 42-year-old actor said during a panel discussion.

Read Also
Who Is Alba Baptista? Know All About Chris Evan's 26-Year-Old Wife
article-image

It was earlier reported that Evans married Baptista, 26, in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod on September 9. The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

At the NYCC, where Evans was one of the featured guests alongside, including popular stars Ewan McGregor, David Tennant, Zachary Levi, Tom Hiddleston and Susan Sarandon, the actor was seen wearing a gold wedding band.

"It's a lot of planning a wedding. For those of you who are married you know it takes a lot out of you. But now that we're through that, we've just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting," he said.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star and Baptista, known for the 2022 film "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris", first sparked romance rumours last November.

Read Also
Chris Evans Gets Married To Alba Baptista In Massachusetts; Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr, Emily...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed List Of Contestants: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui & Others

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed List Of Contestants: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui & Others

Nani Gives Befitting To Reporter Who Asked If He Requested Director To Add Kissing Scenes With...

Nani Gives Befitting To Reporter Who Asked If He Requested Director To Add Kissing Scenes With...

Contestants Who Fell In Love Inside Bigg Boss House: From Tejasswi-Karan To Prince-Yuvika

Contestants Who Fell In Love Inside Bigg Boss House: From Tejasswi-Karan To Prince-Yuvika

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Likely To Reconcile?

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Likely To Reconcile?

Navratri 2023 Day 2: White Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

Navratri 2023 Day 2: White Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs