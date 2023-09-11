Who Is Alba Baptista? Know All About Chris Evan's 26-Year-Old Wife

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Married to Chris Evans, Alba Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 10, 1997.
Photo Via Instagram
Alba Baptista gained recognition for her role in the series, Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut.
Photo Via Instagram
Alba Baptista was dating Chris Evans for over a year before they tied the knot.
Photo Via Instagram
Alba Baptista and Chris Evans got married at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with only their closest family and friends in attendance.
Photo Via Instagram
Alba Baptista has starred in several Portuguese films and TV shows, including A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo, among others.
Photo Via Instagram
Alba Baptista worked at an orphanage in Cambodia in 2018 and is also involved in charity work.
Photo Via Instagram
Alba Baptista began her career at the age of 16, as the main character in Simão Cayatte's short film Miami.
Photo Via Instagram
Back in November 2022, a report in People confirmed that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista “are in love and he has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”
Photo Via Instagram