 Dia Mirza Wishes Husband Vaibhav Rekhi On His Birthday: 'Thank You For Giving Us All Of You'
Check out Dia Mirza's love-filled birthday wish for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Dia Mirza Wishes Husband Vaibhav Rekhi On His Birthday: 'Thank You For Giving Us All Of You' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Dia Mirza on Monday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Husband. May always laugh loudest and always spread warmth and joy. Thank you for giving us all of you." 

Check it out:

article-image

Recently, she shared adorable pictures with her son, Avyaan. One of the photos features Dia's husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, and Avyaan enjoying the sunset. Calling themselves "Sunset Ke Divane", she wrote, "May we always chase sunsets. #SunsetKeDivane @vaibhav.rekhi"

article-image

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will be next seen in the Tarun Dudeja-directed 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. She was last seen in 'Bheed' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Dia is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development. She has often been vocal for change and has contributed her efforts in the fields of social change, conservation, and the environment.

article-image

