Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife Sunaina shares what she thinks of his marriage to Dia Mirza

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West.

This is the second marriage for both Mirza and Rekhi.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The former couple have a daughter together.

Besides Dia’s film industry colleagues, Sunaina also took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

She wrote, wrote, "Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza). I have been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApp to ask if I am okay if everything is okay if I and Samaira are fine. First, I want to say thank you for feeling like I am your own, and for your concerns."

"We are perfectly fine. Not just fine, my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where I saw she was throwing flowers. And it's a really nice extension for her. We don't have any family in Mumbai and it's nice she has more family. It is always nice to have more extension in your family," she added.

"I am very happy for Samaira and her dad and for Dia," wrote Sunaina.

Samaira also walked Dia down the aisle. She was photographed holding a placard that read “Papa’s Girls.”