Dia Mirza: 'When An Individual Attempts Suicide It Is A Cry For Help'

Actor, mother, and entrepreneur Dia Mirza dons multiple hats in her career that spans over two decades. She is currently seen in the web series Made In Heaven season 2, in the episode Warrior Princesses. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she shares her experience of working with female filmmakers, choosing projects consciously, and more.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your experience working with such profound filmmakers. Do you feel women are better storytellers?

I was approached for the episode in 2021 and it was an instant, ‘Yes’. The writing jumped off the page! I was deeply moved by the character arc and everything that it stands for. I first worked with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti on Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007) and since then, I have cherished their craft. Both of them are exemplary writers and so is Alankrita (Shrivastava). Women bring very intuitional depth to stories about women. They have the empathy and the ability to truly translate our stories powerfully. Having said that, I have also worked with Anubhav Sinha who made Thappad (2020). So, I wouldn’t limit it to gender but we definitely need more women storytellers because their ability to understand women’s issues runs deep.

What brings out the better actor in you?

It's a combination of a few things. You need to be honest to a character that comes with strong written material. The most important aspect is to find the truth in the writing and then to work with a collaborative team, one that trusts your instinct, gives you space to find your truth, and the freedom to express yourself, understand, and guide you in the direction that you need to be is what elevates a performance.

Your character chooses self-harm but comes out stronger in the end. Your comments?

When an individual attempts suicide, it is their appeal to be seen, to be heard. It is a cry for help. Thankfully my character was saved.

What gives you the strength to bounce back when going through a rough patch?

At an individual level whenever I’ve hit a rough patch, what really helped me is seeking counsel, meditation, yoga, and self-care. Over the years, I’ve learned to understand that you just need to step aside and witness a bad time and tell yourself that this too shall pass. Communication always helps. Just like in the episode, sometimes a complete stranger can rescue you and rebuild faith in yourself and help you stand up to be counted.

Are you choosing projects consciously?

Absolutely! I have been making a conscious choice when it comes to being a part of films or OTT and doing stories that help make a difference. It is such a privilege as an artiste to be able to help society, bring about change and give people a much-needed perspective. Maybe because of the choices I’ve been making in the recent past, that is the kind of work that is also finding me and I am grateful for it.

Does motherhood make one rethink career opportunities?

It's understandable to step back for a short period when our children are more dependent on us and there is nothing sacrificial in that, it is more of a responsibility if you choose to be a parent and you need to make that choice. I am not a believer that a woman should have to give up on being herself and pursuing her goals, ambitions, and career, because she's a parent. Sometimes women take a break, and they need a little bit of support so that they can pick up where they left off. As a society, we need to stop shaming women for being driven and making them feel like they do not prioritise family just because they have ambition. Women are incredible. We can straddle many responsibilities efficiently.