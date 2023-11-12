Dia Mirza Gets Brutally Trolled For Flaunting Diwali Gifts After Saying 'No Diwali Gifts Please'

Internet can be a brutal place to be and one that is extremely unforgiving. More often it makes celebrities calibrate and recalibrate about what is to be said and expressed on social media platforms as even a syllable or an alphabet can work against them.

Dia Mirza, who is otherwise known to be one of the most striking and radiant faces of the Indian film industry was in for a rude shock as her own words came to bite her.

Ironically, a few days ago, the actress had uploaded a video urging her friends and well-wishers to not gift her anything this Diwali, as she believes that the process leads to a lot of wastage, which in turn contributes to environmental pollution.

To quote her, the actress said, ""This Diwali don’t give me anything. Please don’t give me, gifts. I feel like during Diwali, we tend to give each other so many things that we don’t need. There is so much excessive packaging and so much waste we create. So this Diwali, don’t give me anything. Give me your time. Give me your support by segregating waste at home. The best gift you could give me this Diwali is supporting organisation that work for the health of the environment."

Check out the video below, which has now been deleted from the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor's feed.

A little before the now deleted post, the actress had shared a paid promotional post about gifting during Diwali.

The post reads, "Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time to express our gratitude and share love with those who mean the most. And what better way to do that than with a thoughtful gift for your favorite mom and dad, or those eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one?"

Unfortunately both posts barely days or weeks apart from one another are contradicting in nature, which led to the actor being subjected to trolling.

Check out some of the reactions that came her way.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh.