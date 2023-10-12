Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Photos With Her Dhak Dhak Gang 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is making her big screen comeback with Dhak Dhak shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with her co-stars.
The film, which releases on October 13, also National Cinema Day, took to Instagram and wrote, "The journey of #DhakDhak would never be what it was if it wasn’t for these amazing women. Authentic, honest, hard-working and so so FUN!"
She further wrote, "Thank you for enriching my life with your generosity, and thank you for making #DhakDhak a memory of a lifetime. My heart beats with joy each time I get to share space with each of you and this ride would never have been what it is if it wasn’t for you."
Dhak Dhak also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun.
The film tells the story of four women, each from diverse backgrounds, who unite for an extraordinary journey brimming with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery. Their voyage takes them on a biking trip to Khardung La, a location known for its challenging terrain.
Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures.