 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹1025 Crore Mark Globally, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Overseas
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, released on December 5, continues its strong box office run even after 23 days, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film overseas. In India, it is nearing the Rs 700 crore mark. The film earned Rs 20.50 crore on Day 23, taking its total to Rs 668 crore, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 38.48% on Saturday.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, released on December 5, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Even after 23 days in theaters, the film continues to dominate and has already become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas. In India, it is rapidly approaching the Rs 700 crore mark, while its international collections continue to soar.

Despite new releases alongside Dhurandhar, its box office performance remains unaffected, growing stronger with each passing day.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has entered the top 10 list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film earned Rs 20.50 crore on Day 23, taking its total India box office collection to Rs 668 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹1025 Crore Mark Globally, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Overseas
It also recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 38.48% on Saturday, with morning shows at 20.54%, afternoon at 45.76%, evening at 45.34%, and night at 42.27%.

Dhurandhar 2 To Get A Pan-India Release; Movie To Hit The Big Screens On Eid 2026 In Hindi, Tamil,...
Dhurandhar Becomes Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film

As of now, the total collection of Dhurandhar at the worldwide box office currently stands at Rs 1026.5 crore.

Dhurandhar has now claimed the top spot on the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films domestically, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Dhurandhar Story

Dhurandhar has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

Pakistanis Review Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Says Film Shows Only Facts: 'Bilkul Anti-Pakistan Nahi...
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

