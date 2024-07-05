Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Payal Malik's Comment On Her Interfaith Marriage: 'My Husband Is Not Interested In Polygamy'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee responded to Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, after she commented on her interfaith marriage. The actress posted a long note on social media, stating that her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, is 'too loyal' to her and has no interest in 'polygamy.'

Devoleena wrote on her Instagram story, "A person needs a higher level of knowledge to compare interfaith marriage with POLYGAMY, which I am sure intelligent people are quite aware of. And it's not only my right, but it's every Indian's right to stand against such an illegal act like polygamy, which they are quite proud to flaunt on national television. Anyways, it's a matter of individual fate."

Take a look at it:

Further, she added, "Just don't make a mockery of the lives of those poor women who suffer every day and night because of this nonsense and die a little each day.Otherwise, do whatever you want inside your home. Why stop at two? Have 2, 4, or 5 marriages. Just don't spread this disease in society. Each & Every word i said i mean it & still stand by it. And anyway its not new to me people making youtube content on me. Please do the honour."

"Also even if my husband is muslim he is too loyal to his wife neither he is interested in POLYGAMY and we took 4 years to understand & then got married. Not in merely 7 days. Also in both the cases. Also a women selfrespect shouldn't be compromised. But i can feel you. I know you cant understand this. Honestly i feel pity of you. But then i guess thats how you wanted your marriage to be after seeing this. Everything could be a youtube content for you guys. But not me. So carry on. Signing off," concluded the actress.

Earlier, Payal told Instant Bollywood in Hindi, "Firstly, see how much you were criticised after you got married. You also faced trolls when you married a Muslim man. I just want to say, when we did not say anything about your life, it is not right for you also to comment on our relationship."