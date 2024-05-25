 'Delhi Ka Launda' Sidharth Malhotra Flaunts Inked Finger As He Flies To His Hometown To Cast Vote In Lok Sabha Polls (PHOTO)
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the action-thrilled film, Yodha.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

On Saturday, May 25, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra flaunted his inked index finger after casting his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

The Shershaah actor took to his social media handle to share a selfie. He also urged people in Delhi to vote, "Came to my hometown, Delhi, to celebrate the world's largest democracy by voting, Delhi, go out 'Vote,'" the actor captioned the post.

Check it out:

In the photo, Sidharth can be seen dressed in a white shirt and sunglasses. Being a responsible citizen, the actor jetted off to his hometown on Saturday, May 25, morning from Mumbai to cast his vote.

Earlier in the day, Sidharth was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he boarded a flight to Delhi. He posed for the paparazzi, and when asked if he was going to Delhi to cast his vote, he nodded in agreement.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action-thriller film Yodha, alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. It was directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, however, it did not perform well at the box office.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, is yet to make a new announcement about his project.

