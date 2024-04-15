'Dekho Kaun Bol Raha Hai,': Netizens Troll Anupamaa For Her Advice On Motherhood To Pakhi

Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since the inception of the show. While the show has a strong hold on the TRP charts, social media analytics sometimes have a different story to tell. Sometimes, Anupamaa's opinions do not go well with the viewers and the followers of the show and they tend to express their disappointment on social media.

Well, a recent scene from the episode of the show yesterday has sparked debate amongst the viewers. In this said scene, Anupamaa can be seen slamming her daughter Pakhi for leaving her ailing daughter alone to visit a salon. Anupamaa can be seen telling Pakhi that a child needs its mother when it is sick, sad or in a problem. However, this does not sit well with Pakhi who then goes ahead to back answer her and tells her that no matter what she does, the family always has a problem.

A carousal of the same has been shared by Star Plus on their Instagram handle. The first slide shows Anupamaa's advice to Pakhi and the second slide shows Pakhi's reply. Well, the comment section of this post was filled with viewers of the show disagreeing and calling out Anupamaa for her advice. People went ahead to comment stating that if this was the case, why did Anupamaa leave her daughter. While some users called her a 'hypocrite,' others justified Aadhya's behaviour towards her.

A user wrote, ''Anupama se jyada hypocrite koi hai hi nahi kisi bhi show mein. Uska gyan sirf dusron ke liye hai. Khud pe lagu nahi hoti. Parivaar paarivar karti hai lekin bure wagt nein khud parivar ko chod ke bhag gayi. Bacche ko sabse jyada maa ki jarurat hoti hai. ut jab bhi Choti ko jarurat thi ye adult bacchon aur ex in laws ki seva karne shah house mein thi. Samih nahi aata jab rehna isko wahi tha to Vanraj se divorce kyun liya aur kyun Anuj aur choti ki zindagi barbad ki. Worst Female lead of the Century.

Another wrote, ''Yeh Soch Bebli ko Choke Jane ke Time Pe Kaha Tha #Anupamaa.. Ya phir Tum Uski Maaa hoo hi nahi.'' A user slammed and blamed Anupamaa for Aadhya's behaviour and wrote, ''Apni beti ko sikha rahi hai achi maa ka matlab, Hein? Sachi? Kaash kabhi aise in 5 years mein us bechari bachi ke baare mein bhi soch liya hota. Tho kya hai na shayad aaj woh itna gussa nai hoti is best maa se. Every time she says such dialouges she just comes across as tone deaf, insufferable hypocrite. Badi chali thi Yashoda maa banne. Kanhaji bhi kahin regret kar rahe honge ki kyun bheja bachi ko iske paas.'' While another supported Pakhi and said, ''Kabhi kabhi mushe lagta haa ki aadhya jo bhi krti haa thik hi krti ha anu kr sath.''

In the current track of the show, while Anuj and Shruti are all set to tie the knot, Anupamaa is trying her best to save 'Spice and Chutney' and has participated in an International cooking competition for the same.