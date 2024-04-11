FPJ Exclusive: Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh To Be A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Actor Reacts

Sagar Parekh, who rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' show Anupamaa then went ahead to participate in Sony TV's dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' too. While the actor's return on Anupamaa was highly anticipated, the air surrounding his return was later cleared and it was learnt that the actor will not be returning to the show again.

For fans of Sagar who have been eagerly anticipating his return to the television screens, this might come as a big news. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Sagar Parekh is all set to appear in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.However, the portal further states that there is no confirmation on this news. Well, we dug up a little to know what the truth behind this story is and we came to know that while the actor has been approached for the show, things are still in a very nascent stage and that nothing is confirmed as of now.

We further got in touch with Sagar himself to know what the truth behind the story is. Talking to us about the same, the actor said, ''No, this is not true. There is no confirmation on anything yet.''

Looks like, fans of the actor may have to wait a little longer to see him back on their screens.