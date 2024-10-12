Deepshika Nagpal Reveals Seeing Psychiatrist After Realising Need For ‘Help’: ‘Spoke About Why My Body Was Reacting..’ (Exclusive)

When you are younger, you feel that the world is out there to get you, says actress Dipshikkha Nagppal, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press JournalC adding that she would often not share how she felt. However, she said that gradually the maturity to be herself in front of the world crept in.

“I was very introverted when I was younger because I felt like people would judge me if I shared anything with them. I was a happy-go-lucky person, but when I would open up to my friends, who were around the same age, they would judge me. They’d say things like, 'Oh, you’re doing this? You shouldn’t do that!' I didn’t realize back then that some of their advice came from jealousy or competition. And when you’re young, you believe what your friends are saying is right because they pretend to be your well-wishers. But now I don’t believe that,” she says.

She adds that very few people get genuine friends when they are young. “You’re very lucky if you have one or two true friends who are genuine well-wishers, who can guide you and tell you what is right and wrong, and also offer solutions. Most friends will tell you what’s wrong or right, but few give you actual solutions. I already know when something is wrong, but I need to know how to fix it. I had bad experiences when I tried sharing things, so I stopped opening up for a while. Later, I realized that I needed help, so I started seeing a psychiatrist to talk about my issues—why I was feeling the way I was and why my body was reacting like that. I took courses, and now I don’t share my problems with everyone because I know how to find my own solutions,” she says.

She says that soon she realised that it was important to talk about how she felt. “One important thing I learned while treating myself is the importance of communication. I always talk to my children, even on good or bad days, and I keep the communication open. I’ve told them, 'Don’t be scared. You can always talk to me, even if I get angry and no matter what mumma is always with you. . It’s for your benefit.' Now, they share things with me, but of course, they don’t tell me everything. My son and daughter are best friends, and they share things with each other, which makes me happy,” she says.

She adds, “Also, now, I don’t share my problems with friends, but I do guide people around me if they are in a similar situation. I share my experiences with them, tell them what I did wrong, and how I learned from my mistakes. I always tell them to seek professional help because doctors are trained to deal with mental health issues. I’m open with my doctors, but I don’t open up to my friends, to be honest.”