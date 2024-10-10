‘I Don’t Share Everything With Everyone’: Adaa Khan On World Mental Health Day (Exclusive)

Television actress Adaa Khan recently opened up about the significance of mental health in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal. The actress reveals how she maintains her well-being amidst the hectic demands of life and work. In a candid conversation with us, the Naagin star emphasized that mental health is not something to be ignored or exaggerated; it is a vital issue that needs to be addressed. "Mental health is absolutely an important issue, and I don’t think we are exaggerating it at all. The more we talk about it, the more we break the stigma around it," she said.

For Adaa, the key is acknowledging that everyone’s mental health journey is unique, and it’s crucial to offer support in today’s fast-paced world.

When asked how she takes care of her mental health, Adaa shared that self-care and mindfulness play a big role. She finds peace in spending time with close friends and family, taking quiet walks, meditating, or simply enjoying a cup of tea. Disconnecting from social media occasionally also helps her remain centered and present in the moment.

Adaa describes herself as an ambivert, balancing between sharing her life with close ones and enjoying her personal space. She believes in having a tight-knit circle where she can express herself without feeling overwhelmed. "I don’t share everything with everyone, but I do have a close circle of friends and family with whom I share my thoughts and feelings."

In a world where multitasking has become a necessity, Adaa admits that it can be overwhelming. She believes that while we are often bombarded with tasks and demands, it's important to prioritize. "The pace of life has definitely become very fast, and it can be overwhelming. Multitasking sometimes feels like a necessity, but it’s important to take a step back and focus on one thing at a time."

For those looking for mental health tips, Adaa suggests taking short breaks during stressful times and indulging in activities that bring joy, such as listening to music or watching a favorite film. "Even five minutes of quiet can make a difference," she shared, adding that doing things she loves instantly perks her up and brings back her energy.