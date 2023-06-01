Naagin fame Adaa Khan on social media: One needs to ignore trolls

Adaa Khan | Pic: Instagram/adaakhann

Adaa Khan, who was recently seen in Naagin 6 as Shesha, has evolved with time. She recently completed 14 years in the industry. She had not planned to become an actress but destiny gave her an opportunity. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her acting career, Adaa shares, “I am blessed to get the right opportunities at the right time. My late mother has been a source of permanent mental strength. Her blessings are always with me.”

When asked about competition she explains, “It's true that competition is rampant but also there is an increase in the number and variety of platforms where one can find acting opportunities. Competition exists in every field. Why pinpoint only the entertainment industry?”

Several TV stars enjoy an enormous following on social media. Adaa too is big on various social media platforms. Talking about it, she avers, “Social media is a different world of its own. When you are doing a show you have more content to post. It is up to an individual what he or she wants to post as that reflects his or her personality. We must not forget social media is for us, we are not for social media. One must use it diligently.”

She adds, “Everyone should be careful in commenting on the post and not all comments can be taken seriously. One needs to ignore trolls at times as sometimes no reaction is the best reaction. I am an active user of social media. I post what suits my personality. I recently went to Turkey for a holiday so I shared pics with my audiences and fans. Social media is a good tool to connect with your fans.”

On being asked what kind of project she would like to do, Adaa reveals, “I want to play the title role in a historical show. Our history is rich and historical shows do have a loyal audience too.”