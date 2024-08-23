Shaka Laka Boom Boom Fame Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal; TV Stars React

Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Nagpal |

Shaka Laka Boom Boom star Kinshuk Vaidya has begun his new journey as the actor officially got engaged to his long-time girl friend and choreographer Diiksha Nagpal. The two shared a picture in which we can see them donning a blue traditional ensemble for their big day, where they can be seen holding hands and flaunting their rings.

The image, which is packed with warmth and love, represents the start of a fresh and joyful adventure for Kinshuk and Diiksha. Sharing the image he captioned it with an evil eye emoji.

As soon as he shared the post, many television celebrities from the industry showered their love in the comments below. Stars including Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Disha Parmar, Rachi Sharma, Sunayana Fozdar, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and more wished the couple on their special day. Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "Omg, congratulations bhai."

Hiba Nawab shared her best wishes and commented, "Congratulations"

Disha Parmar, also commented and wrote, "Wow! Congratulations (red heart emoji)."

Also, Sunayana Fozdar wrote, "What! Congratulations."

Kinshuk Vaidhya and Diiksha Nagpal know each other for quite sometime. The duo often shares pictures on social media.

While Vaidya is best known for his work in Woh Toh Hai Albela, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka. He was earlier dating co-actress Shivya Pathania. The were together for a few years but later broke up in 2021.

On the other hand, Diiksha is a choreographer and is often seen on sets of TV shows to choreograph dance sequences.