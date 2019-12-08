Deepika Padukone shares her version of 'Humpty Dumpty' with cute childhood pic

Queen of hearts Deepika Padukone keeps sharing glimpses from her childhood every now and then, be it her pictures, school reports or just family pics. Recently, the actress gave a reference of the famous nursery rhyme 'Humpty Dumpty' and shared a throwback picture with friend.
Deepika revealed that she used have rice curd in the childhood and shared a picture wih her friend Divya Narayan on Instagram captioning "his Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice!!!" Both the friends look boisterous and the happiest in this picture.
On the work-front, Deepika is currently gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' which is baced on the life of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi. The movie is inspired by the real-life events and is Deepika's most anticipated movie next year. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and has been slated to release on January 10, 2020.
Besides, the actress will also share the screen with husband Ranveer Singh in '83, helmed by Kabir Khan. She will play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the sports-thriller movie which will release next year on April 10.
