Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Fans In Kenya During Vacation (PHOTO) | Photo Via Twitter

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most beloved couples in the industry. The duo tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding in Italy in the presence of their friends and family after dating each other for many years.

It looks like Deepika and Ranveer jetted off to Kenya to spend some quality time with each other, as a picture of the duo is doing rounds on social media. In the viral photo, the duo can be seen posing with some fans in Kenya. In it, the Om Shanti Om actress is seen donning an all-black look, while Singh wore a jacket and a black beanie as they flashed their smiles for the photo.

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The picture was shared by a fan page on X, "Update: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone captured in Kenya today! Enjoy!," read the caption.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. He also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and the Hindi remake of Anniyan in his pipeline.

Read Also Farhan Akhtar Reveals Being Part Of Don 3 As An Actor Alongside Ranveer Singh

Deepika, on the other hand, will soon be seen making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which is slated to release in September. She also has Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani