 Deep Purple, Goo Goo Dolls To Perform In Bengaluru, This December
The cult rock acts will be performing at the Bandland Festival followed by popular Indian acts

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Love listening to rock music? If yes, then there's great news for you.

Rock bands Deep Purple and Goo Goo Dolls are all set to headline the inaugural edition of Bandland, a new Indian music festival. The two-day musical and cultural extravaganza, Bandland will be held on December 16 and 17 at the Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru, as per a statement issued by BookMyShow Live.

American indie rockers The War on Drugs and Amyl and The Sniffers from Australia will also perform at the festival. Homegrown musicians and bands on the roster for the two days include notable names from the Indian music ecosystem such as Parikrama, one of India's oldest bands known for their signature classical rock fusion and Thermal and a Quarter (TAAQ), both of who join Deep Purple for the second time in the country after their supporting act with the band in 1994 and 2001, respectively. The lineup is rounded up by next-gen bands, Parvaaz, The F16s, Aswekeepsearching, Skrat, Pacifist and The Earth Below.

Ahead of Bandland's debut, Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said, "Bandland will celebrate music that has stood the test of time with legendary bands that both Indian fans and music artists here, have looked up to over the years along with new-age bands that continue the rock legacy. The best of the Indian rock realm that built and contributed towards the genre's defining journey in the country will find pride of place at Bandland, as they continue to lead the charge in the space." The upcoming months are going to be super exciting for music lovers in India. Irish band Westlife is also scheduled to perform in India in November.

