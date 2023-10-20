 Ed Sheeran To Perform In Mumbai On THIS Date For '+ - = ÷ x' Tour
Ed Sheeran To Perform In Mumbai On THIS Date For '+ - = ÷ x' Tour

Ticket sale for Ed Sheeran's tour in India will go live starting October 27 on BookMyShow and Ed Sheeran's official website.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Ed Sheeran To Perform In Mumbai On THIS Date For '+ - = ÷ x' Tour

Music sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to return to Mumbai, six years after his successful outing with the 'Divide Tour' in 2017, and will now bring his record-breaking '+ - = ÷ x' tour to the country, on March 16, 2024. The tour will be a part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The India leg of this much-awaited sensational and best-selling tour will be the final stop in the Asia Tour and will be held in Mumbai.

The 2024 Asia tour will begin in January from Osaka in Japan, followed by countries like Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and then India. The special guest for the show will be singer-songwriter Calum Scott. The upcoming Asia dates of the '+ - = ÷ x Tour' will be Ed Sheeran's first since 2019, and the European shows follow on from his stint on the continent last year.

Sheeran had announced a 27-date European tour on September 17, 2021. Then on March 15, 2022 he had announced the Oceania leg of the tour. The singer in October 2022, announced that the North American leg of the tour would occur in 2023.

This year alone, four-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Sheeran released two albums, '-' (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Sheeran's two-hour tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 -- 'Plus', 'Multiply' (2014), 'Divide' (2017), 'Equals' (2021) and the new 'Subtract', and also includes a song from 2019's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' ('Blow').

The general on-sale of tickets for Ed Sheeran's tour in India will go live starting October 27 on BookMyShow and Ed Sheeran's official website. BookMyShow Live will be the promoters for the tour.

