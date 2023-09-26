M.I.A To Headline NH7 Weekender In December 2023; Check Out Initial Artist Lineup For The 14th Edition Of The Music Festival

NH7 Weekender |

The BACARDI NH7 Weekender is finally returning with its 14th edition! The popular NH7 Weekender is all set to return to Pune this year from December 1st to 3rd at the 25-acre Teerth Fields.

The festival has just announced its initial lineup on Instagram, which features more than 28 artists from both local and international backgrounds. British pop star M.I.A. known for her hit songs like "Bad Girls," "Borders," "XXXO," and "Paper Planes" will be headlining the festival.

The first phase of the lineup also includes artists making their India debut, such as the 2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, the metal band BEAR from Antwerp, R&B sensation Priya Ragu, and Afro pioneer Romare, who will perform his long-awaited live set in the country.

New York-based duo MEMBA, known for their hit "For Aisha" from the Bollywood movie "The Sky is Pink," will also be performing at the festival for the first time. Electronic music producer Jai Wolf, who went Gold, will be returning to India after touring globally. Other international acts include the French reggae duo Jahneration and the Copenhagen-based global bass star Alo Wala.

The festival will also showcase local talents like MadStarBase, The Lightyears Explode, Dorwin John, The Fanculos, Corner Cafe Chronicles, Second Sight, Chirag Todi, Katoptris, Raj, Shia X Zero Chill, and Tricksingh.

Additionally, the festival will have a special all-female lineup on Day 2, featuring artists from different regions. This lineup includes Alo Wala, Priya Ragu, Cartel Madras, BeBhumika, Lavi, Aarifah, and Mary Ann Alexander, with M.I.A. headlining the event.

More acts for the second phase of the lineup will be announced soon.

