NH7 Weekender Returns To Pune For Its 14th Edition; Check Dates And Details

The BACARDI NH7 Weekender is finally returning with its 14th edition! The popular NH7 Weekender is all set to return to Pune this year from December 1st to 3rd at the 25-acre Teerth Fields.

The theme for this is year is #ItsAMood, which means it's all about having a good time with the community and discovering new things. The artist lineup for the much-awaited event includes global and Gen Z talents, as it will host over 45 homegrown and international artists over three days, from an eclectic assortment of genres such as metal, rock, pop, hip hop, electronic, funk, Punjabi, and more, spanning across four stages.

Besides the music, there are lots of other things to do at the festival, like riding a big wheel, eating delicious food, trying cool drinks, shopping at a flea market, looking at interesting art, and playing games. It's a fun time for everyone in Pune.

Tickets

The I Was There Phase is now live on Paytm Insider, with Regular Season tickets at ₹2,999 and Under-21 tickets at ₹1999.

The OG Phase tickets for the festival flew off the shelves in a record-breaking 48 minutes when they went live.

