Deep Focus: ‘The film industry has not really used my potential,’ says Richa Chadha

The truth about criticism

One of the criticisms that came her way post movies such as Shakeela and the more recent Madam Chief Minister is that things haven’t gone her way when she has tried to do lead roles, as compared to when she did even peripheral ones. “I don’t think I wasn’t the lead in GOW or I that wasn’t the lead in Fukrey or Masaan,” Richa points out. “I find it disheartening that journalists in India continue to bracket actors that way even when they write lengthy pieces on nepotism and know how hard it is to make it in the industry while sticking to your political beliefs,” she says, adding that this is the reason she does not read film reviews. “Well-meaning people with their limited understanding of how the film industry operates write all kind of things. I don’t want them to get inside my head,” she states.

In recent times, there has been a lot of debate on the job of a film critic and when film criticism crosses the line to trolling. Richa, on her part, believes that a film critic or reviewer is well within their rights to criticise actors and their work. “However, I have come across this wannabe Perez Hilton-style of writing, which has been derived from the west,” she says, adding that she recently saw a review of a film that read more like a roast. “It’s one thing to write a roast review of, say a pulp movie like Gunda, but another to attempt to compare everything that happens here to stuff that happens in the west,” she says, adding that a critical review, if done right, is actually a very beneficial thing for any actor.