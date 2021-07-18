'Bollywood music will never become redundant': Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy weigh in on the future of film songs

“People suddenly saw a variety of music coming to the market, which was not necessarily what we knew as Bollywood music. It was not the typical stuff,” explains Ehsaan, citing the example of Kajra re. “It was not the typical qawwali or mujra song but came with a twist of its own. The public loved it. They liked our sound and are still liking it,” he adds.

Music that fits

The past few years have seen a huge change in the way in which content is created and consumed. There is a sense of realism in the way movies and shows are written now to the way they are directed and enacted. Music too, naturally, has undergone a change as well. Of course, there is still room for masala and melodrama, but reality and relatability are some of the key factors when it comes to content these days. “I think we are at some sort of crossroads where there seems to be some kind of change happening. One doesn’t know which direction it will go in,” admits Loy. He believes that there is a segment of audience that likes the conventional sound because they have been programmed for it for ages. “But there is a whole new generation exploring and experiencing different kinds of music and that’s an interesting audience to engage with,” he adds.