Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Added Extra 'M' In His Name For THIS Reason

Many Bollywood actors believe in numerology and, over the years, have altered their names to boost their personal lives and careers. One such actor is Rajkummar Rao, also known as Raj Kumar Yadav.

Did you know? Rajkummar changed his name by dropping his last name, Yadav. He also transformed his name Rajkumar with a double 'M'. It’s because of his surname, the Stree actor was assumed to be from the South, but he hails from Gurgaon.

It was claimed that his mother changed his name from Rajkumar Yadav to Rajkummar Rao with a double M. She is a firm believer in numerology, and sources say that his mother added the extra 'M' for success.

His mother's wishes were accurate, as Rajkummar is one of the most successful and talented actors in the Indian film industry. He has contributed to some hit films such as Trapped, Newton, Stree, Ludo, Shahid, Badhaai Do, and more. The handsome actor film Srikanth with Alaya F has hit the screens today. Tushar Hiranandani directs it.

Apart from this, Rajkummar is currently busy promoting Mr And Mrs Mahi, and he also has Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.