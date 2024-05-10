'Where The F*ck Should We Go?': Marathi Actor Pranit Hatte DENIED Nashik Hotel Room For Being Transgender

Popular Marathi actor Pranit Hatte recently revealed that she was denied a hotel room in Nashik for being a transgender. The actor took to her official Instagram account to share her ordeal. In the video, Pranit mentioned that the hotel officials cancelled her booking after they got to know that she is a transwoman.

Pranit went to Nashik on May 9 to attend an event. She had booked a room on May 8 at Hotel Pooja International. However, much to her surprise, the booking was cancelled.

Sharing a video from the hotel, Pranit slammed the staff for not allowing her to stay at the hotel. "Rooms got rejected because of the GENDER ........ disgusting," she captioned her video.

In the video, Pranit also expressed her frustration and asked, "Where the f*ck should we go?" She added, "I am clueless. I need your help, please tell me what I should do now."

Soon after Pranit shared the video, her fans and followers asked her to file a police complaint against the hotel staff. "Voilation of Trans gender act 2019 ( protection of Trans person)," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Can’t believe it’s 2024 and this is still happening."

"Just called up and confronted the Hotel. They must be ashamed of themselves for sure now. Thanks for sharing the sad incident," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "Complaint in nearby police station. It is an offence to reject on the basis of gender as per constitution."

"What bullshit! you can vote, but not get a room??" asked a user.

Pranit is best known for playing the role of Ganga in Karbhari Laybhari. She received lots of love for her performance in the show which started streaming on ZEE Marathi from 2020 and ended in 2021.

She also starred in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Haddi.