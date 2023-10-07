WATCH: David Beckham Tells Victoria Beckham To 'Be Honest' After She Claims Of Growing Up 'Working Class' | Photo Via Instagram

Soccer legend David Beckham wanted to make sure his new docuseries was accurate. A now-viral clip from Netflix's new four-part documentary Beckham includes the football star, 48, as he playfully interrupts his wife Victoria Beckham during her own sit-down discussion for the documentary as per a report in People.

The 'Spice Girls' member, revealed that both she and David come from "very working-class" families, and while she concludes her thought, her husband chips in with "Be honest." To this Victoria responds, "I am being honest" and David, who didn't look convinced by her reply asks her, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

Check it out:

According to People, after some additional back and forth about the specifics of the vehicle, Victoria then folded. "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce." "Thank you," David responded with a grin, before ducking out of the room.

Victoria -- who was born in 1974 in Essex, England -- is the daughter of Jackie and Anthony Adams and first found fame after joining the Spice Girls in 1994. Of course, the Beckhams are parents to four of their own these days, and the whole family came out in support of their father at the premiere of the docuseries this week, reported People.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and their youngest daughter, Harper, all showed up at the premiere in stylish attire to support the Netflix project directed by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens. According to the streaming giant, the story follows Beckham's "meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom." "I knew I wanted to make a story about family and fathers and sons," Stevens, 59, told People earlier this week.

"Father being his real dad, father being Sir Alex Ferguson, father being all the father figures that kind of push these elite athletes to becoming who they are. And I knew that it was going to be kind of a love story about him and his wife and him and his family because they are such a unit. I didn't realize until I was with them just how much of a unit they are."

Stevens added that David was "so open" and "wasn't what I expected at all" when he went into the project. "He's like, 'I'm ready. I want to tell my story before someone else does.' And then I started doing research and I was like, 'Jesus, this guy's life is nuts. Nuts."

Stevens said. "I had no idea. And then when I met with him and Victoria, I was like, 'Oh my God, they're going to be fun. They're going to be good. They're going to be fun and they're going to be difficult and it's going to be great.'" Beckham is now streaming on Netflix, reported People

