 Dasshera 2024: ‘It Was Somewhat Like Indian Halloween’ Says GHKKPM’s Aishwarya Sharma As She Recalls Early Memories Of Celebrating Festival In Madhya Pradesh (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDasshera 2024: ‘It Was Somewhat Like Indian Halloween’ Says GHKKPM’s Aishwarya Sharma As She Recalls Early Memories Of Celebrating Festival In Madhya Pradesh (Exclusive)

Dasshera 2024: ‘It Was Somewhat Like Indian Halloween’ Says GHKKPM’s Aishwarya Sharma As She Recalls Early Memories Of Celebrating Festival In Madhya Pradesh (Exclusive)

Aishwarya Sharma, known for her stint in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bigg Boss, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, recalls early memories of celebrating Dasshera in her hometown Madhya Pradesh.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Aishwarya Sharma who known for her performances in television shows such as Ghum Hai kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya and her reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi got in an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal and spoke about the significance of Dasshera for her. The actress also recalled her early memories of the festival.

Read Also
Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Pregnancy Rumours After Fainting At Holi Event: 'Sick Of Getting...
article-image

On the occasion of Dussehra, Aishwarya shares her heartfelt memories of the festival. Growing up in Madhya Pradesh, she recalls the significance of the celebrations that shaped her childhood. “I used to celebrate Dussehra during my childhood, but I don’t anymore because we usually don't have the time. In my hometown, we have a Dussehra maidan where we used to go as a family to watch the Raavan Dahan. Madhya Pradesh is an underrated state because festivals are celebrated there in a very unique way.”

Read Also
Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Troll Who Wished For Her Death, Called Her A Thief: 'You Can Curse Me...'...
article-image

Aishwarya highlights the unique way festivals are celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, “On Dussehra, we had a tradition of wearing new clothes and going to watch the Raavan Dahan. We would visit everyone’s houses to seek blessings and receive gifts. It’s somewhat like Indian Halloween, with a trick-or-treat vibe,” she shared.

Furthermore, she shared how she cherishes the memories of her childhood. “I don’t have any personal traditions; I just do a pooja, nothing much. However, I do have memories of Dussehra from when we were kids. We used to make Raavan figures for my brother, which was part of our culture. Our houses were lined up, so each Raavan would be burned one after the other,” she recalls, capturing the essence of togetherness.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate North Channel Of Thane Creek Bridge 3 On October 13
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate North Channel Of Thane Creek Bridge 3 On October 13
Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased
Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased
‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera (Exclusive)
‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera (Exclusive)
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue

At the heart of Dussehra lies a powerful message—the triumph of good over evil. Aishwarya emphasizes its relevance: “The message of Dussehra—good over evil is incredibly powerful. It emphasizes that no matter what challenges you face, ultimately, what is meant to happen will be for the best, especially when you know you have done nothing wrong.” She concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera...

‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera...

Inception Fame Joseph Gordon Says Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Felt Like Martin Scorsese Film:...

Inception Fame Joseph Gordon Says Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Felt Like Martin Scorsese Film:...

Deepshika Nagpal Reveals Seeing Psychiatrist After Realising Need For ‘Help’: ‘Spoke About Why...

Deepshika Nagpal Reveals Seeing Psychiatrist After Realising Need For ‘Help’: ‘Spoke About Why...

Bigg Boss 18: Donkey ‘Gadhraj’ Released After PFA ACCUSED Makers Of Animal Abuse

Bigg Boss 18: Donkey ‘Gadhraj’ Released After PFA ACCUSED Makers Of Animal Abuse

Dasshera 2024: ‘It Was Somewhat Like Indian Halloween’ Says GHKKPM’s Aishwarya Sharma As She...

Dasshera 2024: ‘It Was Somewhat Like Indian Halloween’ Says GHKKPM’s Aishwarya Sharma As She...