Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Pregnancy Rumours After Fainting At Holi Event: 'Sick Of Getting Messages'

Recently, actress Aishwarya Sharma fainted due to low blood pressure during her dance performance at a Holi event on March 16 on the sets of the TV show Suhaagan. However, soon after, according to Bollywood Life, it was reported that she is pregnant and is expecting her first baby with her husband, actor Neil Bhatt.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram story and denied the pregnancy rumours. "For the third time I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages.. stop making any assumptions, I am a human being sometime my Blood pressure drops and FYI my BP drop was 60-80 That's why I passed out on set I am not pregnant Specially this message is for media. Stop it now Thankyou," she said.

Check out the statement:

Accorrding to Bollywood Life's report, "There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple are extremely happy with each other and of course like every couple they do have the desire to start a family of their own."

Aishwarya was last seen in Bigg Boss 17 with Neil.

Aishwarya and Neil's love story began during the shooting of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple got married on November 30, 2021.