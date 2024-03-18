Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt Expecting First Child After 2 Years Of Marriage: Report

After two years of marriage, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt—who got married on November 30, 2021—are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to Bollywood Life, "There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple are extremely happy with each other and of course like every couple they do have the desire to start a family of their own."

"And it looks like this is the right time. The couple is not making it public and are waiting for the right time to make an announcement," added the source.

The duo are yet to respond to the pregnancy rumours.

Recently, the actress fainted due to low blood pressure during her dance performance at a Holi event on March 16 on the sets of the TV show Suhaagan.

Later, Aishwarya took to her Instagram story and shared her health update. She wrote, “Hi everyone, First of all thank you for all the support and concern I’ve received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you know that I’m fine. Your support and love keeps me going. Hope you’ll like our performance. Don’t miss it.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Neil's love story began during the shooting of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.