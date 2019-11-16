Dabangg 3: With 5400 screens, Salman Khan targets Bollywood’s widest release till date

However, our sources confirm that Dabangg 3 is eyeing to release on 5400 screens across the country. “It is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and will easily be the biggest release for a Bollywood film. Sudeep’s presence has ensured ample of demand for the action entertainer in Karnataka, and the exhibitors are very keen to screen the film during the Christmas weekend,” revealed a source close to the development.

Even in Hindi, the release will be wide. “It marks the return of Salman Khan in an avatar that he is loved in by the masses, and the trailer has done its trick in the interiors. While most of the distributors focus on getting maximum showcasing in the metro cities and national multiplex chains, team Dabangg is making it a point to reach out to the least common denominator and ensure right show-casing in the small town as well,” the source informed.