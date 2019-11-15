Entertainment

Updated on

Radhe: Disha Patani wraps the shoot for the first song of the Salman Khan starrer

By FPJ Web Desk

Disha Patani and Salman Khan will come together for the second time on screen post Bharat

Radhe: Disha Patani wraps the shoot for the first song of the Salman Khan starrer
Radhe: Disha Patani wraps the shoot for the first song of the Salman Khan starrer

Disha Patani is way too busy as she has 3 back to back upcoming movies to shoot for. Recently, the actress wrapped up her first song schedule for Salman Khan starrer Radhe and shared a picture on social media celebrating it.

The actress had been shooting for the with choreographer-director Prabhudeva. She took to her social media and share a picture eating a pizza and a doughnut, captioning, "Post Song shoot be like #Radhe"

Disha Patani post song shoot
Disha Patani post song shoot

Radhe will mark a second collaboration of Disha and Salman after this years hit Bharat. While the audience loved the on-screen chemistry of the actors, we hope they hit the right chords with this one.

Besides Radhe, Disha will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor's next KTina.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in