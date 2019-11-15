Radhe: Disha Patani wraps the shoot for the first song of the Salman Khan starrer

Disha Patani is way too busy as she has 3 back to back upcoming movies to shoot for. Recently, the actress wrapped up her first song schedule for Salman Khan starrer Radhe and shared a picture on social media celebrating it.
The actress had been shooting for the with choreographer-director Prabhudeva. She took to her social media and share a picture eating a pizza and a doughnut, captioning, "Post Song shoot be like #Radhe"
Radhe will mark a second collaboration of Disha and Salman after this years hit Bharat. While the audience loved the on-screen chemistry of the actors, we hope they hit the right chords with this one.
Besides Radhe, Disha will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor's next KTina.
