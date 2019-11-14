Abhilash Thapliyal is Disha Patani's co-actor in KTina

Actor-host Abhilash Thapliyal, who has been part of TV shows like "Comedy Circus" and "Entertainment Ki Raat", will be seen in the Disha Patani-starrer "KTina".

"We just finished our first schedule in Chandigarh and Mohali. It's beautiful to see how people get enamoured watching a shoot. I was on that side of the camera once and it feels great to change sides," he said.