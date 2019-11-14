Dabangg 3: Video of 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song out now

'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan is here again with the video of much-awaited, the 'Hud Hud Dabang' song from the movie 'Dabangg3'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the song's video and captioned it as, #HudHudDabangg pehle sunaya, aaj dikha bhi raha hun. Yakeen hai ke swagat karoge aap.

The upbeat song is an energetic dance number and the video has been shot on a sunny day in Lucknow.

It begins with an introduction of the star - "Namaskar, My name is Chulbul Panday urf Robinhood Panday, Swaagat toh Karo Humara!".

The 53-year-old actor is seen dancing in the 'Dabangg' avatar sporting black aviators just like the previous installments of the franchise.