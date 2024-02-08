'Current Govt Doesn't Need Article 370 To Win Elections, They Built Ram Temple': Producer Aditya Dhar On Yami Gautam's Film Being Called Propaganda

The trailer of Yami Gautam's upcoming film Article 370 was unveiled on Thursday at a mega event in Mumbai. As the name suggests, the film is based on the historic move of the Indian government of abrogating the Article 370 of the Constitution, which allowed special provisions to J&K, thus making them a part of the Union.

Explaining what the film means to her, Yami, who was present at the event said, "It's been a while that I've been working in the film industry. There are years of hardwork, patience, setbacks and disappointments, and if I have to culminate all of it and put it into one film, it would be Article 370."

She went on to say that the film has only given her good stories to tell and that she "had a blast" during the shoot. "I feel so fortunate I got to train with professionals and do all the stunts. Now who gets to go out and fire shots everyday? Of course, it was challenging but the amount of knowledge that I've gained while shooting for the film and the skills I've learnt, I'll forever be grateful for them," she gushed.

Yami Gautam announces pregnancy

It's a double whammy for Yami as she is not just waiting for the release of her film, but she's also looking forward to welcoming her first child with husband Aditya Dhar. The couple announced the good news with the world during the event, and the actress couldn't help but blush as congratulatory wishes poured in.

WATCH | Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announce pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch event today#YamiGautam #Article370 #Mumbai #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/DL1oyPUQru — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 8, 2024

"Shooting Article 370 was a family affair. My brother was there, my wife Yami was there and she is now carrying our baby. Yes, it was during the filming that we got to know Yami is pregnant. I always say our child is like Abhimanyu -- the baby is hearing everything from inside the womb, so when he or she'll be born, they'll know what Kashmir is, what Article 370 is and how films are shot!" Dhar, who is also the producer and writer of the film stated.

Aditya Dhar on Article 370 being tagged as propaganda film

On a serious note, Dhar took on the critics and trolls, who have been questioning the timing of the film's release, which is only a month before the general elections. "The current government does not need a small film like Article 370 to win the elections. They have built the Ram Mandir which no one could for the past hundreds of years, so I don't think they need to rely on us or the supposed propaganda which is being discussed," he said.

"Article 370 is a well thought, researched and written film, and it is really close to my heart as I am a Kashmiri Pandit. It's really unfair when people doubt this emotion and label it as a propaganda film. But the Indian audience is very smart. They know which film is propaganda and which is not and they will decide its fate," he added.

Dhar continued, "There was a similar narrative before the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike, but we all saw what happened later. It was a blockbuster. So, I will choose to ignore these remarks and continue making films as long as my intent is right. The day there is a wrong intention in my filmmaking, I'll quit doing it altogether."

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale on choosing Article 370

Debutante director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared that the reason why he got on board Article 370 was the fact that citizens of India do not know the real story of what went behind the decision of abrogating Article 370. "People knew about the move but no one knows what happened behind the closed doors at the Prime Minister's office in the days that preceded. When we got all the information on the table, we realised that there definitely is drama in this story. And there is so much that people don't know but they must know and they have the right to. I knew in my mind that this is the script for me and that I wanted to put it out in the best possible manner," he shared.

Besides Yami, Article 370 also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens on February 23.