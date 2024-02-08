Did You Spot Arun Govil As PM Narendra Modi In Yami Gautam's Article 370 Trailer?

The intriguing trailer of Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Article 370 was officially shared by the makers on Thursday. Yami plays the role of a fearless Intelligence Officer in the action-packed political drama, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

The 2-minute-40-second long trailer gives a glimpse of how the extremists try to gain control of Kashmir and soon, Yami's character joins the NIA and is given a free hand to carry out a mission in the region. It promises a fast-paced political thriller, revolving around the events that led to the abrogation of Article 370.

In the film, veteran actor Arun Govil, best known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is seen playing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the trailer, he vows to remove Article 370 at any cost.

"Kashmir ne bahot peedha jheeli hai. Hum ise iss haal mein nahi chodenge. Hum Article 370 hatayenge," he says in the trailer.

Several eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Arun Govil as PM Modi in the trailer. Netizens also praised Kiran Karmarkar, who is seen playing the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"What a trailer of Article 370 Arun Govil as PM nareandra modi and that dialogue by Amit Shah Pura Kashmir humara hai Jaan de dege hum. Not a paid tweet but definitely going to watch it," a user wrote on X.

Symbolism galore. Arun Govil who played Lord Ram playing PM Modi.

Trailer looks quite amazing. Looks like a high octane action drama. If things work out can be a great hit. Yami is too good an actress. #Article370 https://t.co/n9pUvpyXYn — Ujjawal Pratap Singh (@pratap_pablo) February 8, 2024

Arun Govil playing Modi ji in #Article370 movie. I definitely didn't see that coming. — Raunak Pradhan (@raunak_26_11) February 8, 2024

Article 370 is a genre-defining film that marries action and politics in a never-before-seen manner. It revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The film is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

The film is slated to release in theaters on February 23, 2024.