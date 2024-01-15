 Critics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director For Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr Declared Best Supporting Actor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCritics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director For Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr Declared Best Supporting Actor

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director For Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr Declared Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Lewis Strauss in Nolan's biopic film

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr on sets of Oppenheimer | Twitter

Director Christopher Nolan bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film 'Oppenheimer' at the Critics Choice Award 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Christopher Nolan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DIRECTOR for "Oppenheimer"."

Earlier today, Oppenheimer also bagged awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

Read Also
Oppenheimer Wins Big At Golden Globes 2024: Check List Of Awards Bagged By Christopher Nolan's...
article-image

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

Read Also
Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture Award, Succession Declared Best Drama...
article-image

The film was released on July 21.

Also, actor Robert Downey Jr has won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Lewis Strauss in Nolan's biopic film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director For Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr...

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director For Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr...

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land In Ayodhya Worth ₹14.50 Crore: 'Looking Forward To Build My Home'

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land In Ayodhya Worth ₹14.50 Crore: 'Looking Forward To Build My Home'

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Dreamy As Ever In Black Gaurav Gupta Sequinned Saree

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Dreamy As Ever In Black Gaurav Gupta Sequinned Saree

Game Of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Was Diagnosed With ADHD When He Entered Rehab In 2019 For...

Game Of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Was Diagnosed With ADHD When He Entered Rehab In 2019 For...

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Twin In Black As They Celebrate First Lohri Post-Wedding

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Twin In Black As They Celebrate First Lohri Post-Wedding