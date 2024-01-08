Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture Award, Succession Declared Best Drama Series

The 81st edition of the prestigious Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, US, on January 8 (IST), and it saw almost the whole of Hollywood in attendance. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer swept multiple awards and was also declared the Best Picture, while Succession bagged the trophy for the Best Drama Series.

The Best Actor award was taken home by Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, while Christopher Nolan finally received his first Globe in the Best Director category.

Check out the full list of winners:

MOTION PICTURE

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Oppenheimer

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

Best Director, Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Picture, Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall, France

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

TELEVISION:

Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Supporting Actor – Television: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Supporting Actress – Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown