Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture Award, Succession Declared Best Drama Series

The 81st edition of the prestigious Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, US, on January 8 (IST), and it saw almost the whole of Hollywood in attendance. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer swept multiple awards and was also declared the Best Picture, while Succession bagged the trophy for the Best Drama Series.
The Best Actor award was taken home by Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, while Christopher Nolan finally received his first Globe in the Best Director category.
Check out the full list of winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama: Oppenheimer
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Poor Things
Best Director, Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Picture, Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall, France
Best Original Song, Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
Best Television Series – Drama: Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Supporting Actor – Television: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Supporting Actress – Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown