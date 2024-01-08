 WATCH: Taylor Swift Gives 'Death Stare' To Host Jo Koy After He Cracks Joke About Her At Golden Globes 2024
Updated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
The prestigious 81st Golden Globe Awards was held on January 8 (IST) in the US and it was hosted by American comedian Jo Koy, who made sure the glitzy night had a delightful serving of humour, however, it seems like his one joke about global sensation Taylor Swift did not land well with the singer.

During the Golden Globes event, host Jo Koy was seen taking a dig at Taylor over her recent NFL appearances, which left the singer unimpressed.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Jo Koy said during the ceremony.

And as the camera quickly panned towards Swift, she was seen taking a rather large sip of her drink and giving a, what her fans touted it to be, a 'death stare' to the host.

Her reaction was not missed by netizens who ardently followed the Golden Globes ceremony and it has now gone viral on the internet, with the singer's fan army, aka 'Swifties', rallying by her side.

"The different between jo koy and taylor swift? people actually know who taylor swift is," a user wrote, while another mentioned, "Oof. I don’t think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy’s joke about her…"

For the unversed, Swift is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and that's the reason why she has been frequenting NFL matches of late.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was seen channelling her inner diva in a sparkly green bodycon dress and she was seen catching up with her girls, Keleigh Sperry and Selena Gomez, while at the event.

