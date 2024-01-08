Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy Bags Best Actor Award For Oppenheimer - Winning Speech Goes Viral (WATCH)

Seems like it's 'Oppenheimer's Day' at the Golden Globes 2024.

After Robert Downey Jr and director Christopher Nolan, now team 'Oppenheimer' has bagged another trophy for the Best Actor.

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy has bagged the trophy for Best Male Actor -Motion Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes 2024 for his performance in the biopic film 'Oppenheimer'.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama! #GoldenGlobes."

Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your 🙌 WIN 🙌 for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/21gkqNPuUc — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

Cillian Murphy's Golden Globe speech ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JDGD6HQZlm — alan b. (@inceptstellar) January 8, 2024

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

The film was released on July 21.