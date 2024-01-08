Oppenheimer Wins Big At Golden Globes 2024: Check List Of Awards Bagged By Christopher Nolan's Magnum Opus

Oppenheimer was, what could be touted as the biggest film of 2023, and rightly so. All the buzz that the film had stirred last year was translated into awards on January 8, Monday, as the film won numerous awards at the Golden Globes 2024, held in Beverly Hills, California, US.

All the major Golden Globe awards were swept by Oppenheimer and the team of the film could not help but be overwhelmed with all the love, appreciation and validation for their labour of love.

Best Picture Award

Oppenheimer was declared as the film of the year as it won the award in the Best Picture - Drama category. The official social media handle of the Golden Globes shared a post and wrote, "Best Picture - Drama goes to Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes"

Best Picture - Drama goes to Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes

Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor award

Cillian Murphy, who played the titular role in Oppenheimer, was declared the man of the night as he won the award in the Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama category.

While Murphy's joy knew no bounds on receiving the award, let us tell you that despite starring in a number of Nolan blockbusters, Oppenheimer was the first time when he finally got to play the lead for the stalwart director.

Congrats on winning Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for your role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy!

Prior to Oppenheimer, Murphy had played supporting roles in Nolan's films like Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk.

Christopher Nolan wins Best Director award

The team of Oppenheimer has all the reasons to celebrate as the man, Christopher Nolan himself, was declared as the Best Director at the Golden Globes 2024.

Congratulations on your WIN for Best Director – Motion Picture, Christopher Nolan!



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on @CBS and @paramountplus NOW! pic.twitter.com/JH9i5iRpXd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

For Nolan, Oppenheimer was no less than his own child, as the director worked hard and remained determined for years to finally make the masterpiece that he had always wanted to.

Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor

The winning streak for Oppenheimer at the Golden Globes 2024 actually began with Robert Downey Jr taking home the award for the Best Supporting Actor for his role of the villainous Lewis Strauss in the hit Christopher Nolan-directorial.

Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. for taking home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Male - Motion Picture! We loved your performance in Oppenheimer!



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE right now on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/i7jJlCPFfs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

"I am glad Universal went all in for Nolan and the crew to render a goddamn masterpiece," he stated, as he held the coveted award in his hands.

About Oppenheimer

Set in the backdrop of World War II, the film Oppenheimer is the biopic of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is also regarded as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb'.

The film traces Oppenheimer's journey of developing the atomic bomb during the World War II and pressing the button despite knowing the fact that testing the bomb could mean the end of the world.

The film Oppenheimer also starred Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman and others in key roles.