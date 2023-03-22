Former Team India cricketer Kapil Dev to be first guest on interactive show Driving with The Legends

Cricket legend Kapil Dev along with industrialist Pawan Kumar Patodia, Kaushik Ghosh, actor Zaid Hamid, Uma Vishal Agarwal and Varun Goenka is officially set to mark his acting debut.

He is set to bring to viewers a show named ‘Driving with The Legends’. The first season will be shot extensively in Switzerland. The show will be produced under the banner of The Legend Studios LLC.

About Driving with The Legends

'Driving with The Legends' will bring together a unique blend of personalities both behind and in front of the curtain, with renowned industrialist and sports entrepreneur CA Pawan Kumar Patodia joining hands with Varun Goenka, the real estate mogul from the AG Group, Vishal Agarwal and Zaid Hamid, experienced in film production and the movie industry, and Kaushik Ghosh, Switzerland settled NRI providing his expertise from the travel industry.

Kaushik Ghosh said, "The idea is to have a legend and a few other celebrities with whom about 10 fans globally would join for a 7-day driving trip in Switzerland. We will select these fans through a global online audition campaign. The first chapter will be all about Kapil Dev, who was the world cup-winning Indian Cricket Team captain in 1983 and he is also a name synonymous with 1.8 billion Indians worldwide."

The show will be directed by the popular director Haider Khan, who has already intrigued everyone by the teaser that was played during the launch event with his unique vision and portrayal of Kapil Dev.

'Super excited about this project': Kapil Dev

The entire journey on the show with be hosted by Archana Vijaya, with surprise elements planned and announced with the signing of Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Esha Gupta.

Talking about the show, Kapil Dev said, “I was super excited about this project right from the moment I heard about it! I want to send a strong message through the medium of this show, and I am looking forward to interacting with the fans who get chosen to accompany us on the trip to Switzerland."

He added, "I felt most confident about the expertise of the management, which is when I decided to come on-board as a partner in the company in addition to my on screen role in the first season.”