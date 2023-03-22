Mumbai porter hands over Amitabh Bachchan's aide his lost phone worth ₹1.4 lakhs; lauded for his honesty

Amitabh Bachchan | File

In a heartwarming story from Mumbai's Dadar, a coolie was rewarded for his honesty after he returned a ₹1.4 lakh worth handset which belonged to one of Amitabh Bachchan's make-up artists.

As per reports from the Times of India, Dashrath Daund has worked as a coolie for nearly three decades at Dadar station and earns not more than ₹300 per day.

Daund, however, was not tempted to keep a high-end phone that had been accidentally left behind in the station's seating area when he noticed it on Monday

Device was worth ₹1.4 lakh

Police later discovered that the handset, worth ₹1.4 lakh, belonged to Deepak Sawant, actor Amitabh Bachchan's trusted make-up artist. Daund was offered a cash reward of ₹1,000 by the Sawant family in exchange for his honesty.

Daund was at work on Monday, moving passengers' luggage into long-distance trains. He finished his shift at 11:40 pm on Dadar's Platform 4, where a train was leaving for Amritsar.

He noticed a phone lying in a seating area. He then picked it up and asked the passengers seated nearby whether it belonged to them.

After they answered in the negative, the coolie then went straight to the Dadar GRP chowky where he handed over the device.

The cops eventually contacted him after locating the owner of the phone. The Sawants and the police department both praised the elderly coolie for his act of honesty.