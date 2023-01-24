We should start living for ourselves and enjoy every moment of life: Kapil Dev

“We have to start living for ourselves and live in the moment only then we’ll be able to love others. I don’t believe in the philosophy of feeding one’s neighbor first. I feel one should feed themselves first then think about feeding others. Because if you feed yourself first only then you’ll be able to feed others. Enjoying every moment of life is the mantra- ‘Sada Sukhi Raho Sada ” said Former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev while speaking during the unveiling of Kohinoor Group’s project at Wakad called –Kohinoor West View Reserve- New Wakad- Pune’s First Naturements, held at JW Marriot at SB Road.

Members of Kohinoor Group including Krishna Kumar Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director, Vineet Goyal, Jt. Managing Director, Rajesh Goyal, Jt. Managing Director, Raghu Iyer, Director and Sports Anchor Ridhima Pathak were present on the occasion. The project was launched at the hands of Kapil Dev and Krishna Kumar Goyal.

He added, “In past 40 years, I have never said that I am not lucky. Lots of people died during the pandemic in last two years, but I am alive and that’s why I consider myself lucky,” he added.

Krishna Kumar Goyal said, “Both India winning the cricket world cup and establishment of Kohinoor group was in 1983. Together both have finished 40 years of achievement. We have to try and take India on the next level and make it the next business hub. There had been lots of ups and down in past couple of years but now the time is good to work hard by using ever-evolving technology and reap rewards.”

Kohinoor Group is a recipient of Reece ET Business Award for fast growing real estate developer of Pune.

The project- Kohinoor West View Reserve- New Wakad, which is located between Tathawade, Manjuri and Wakad presents 2 and 3 BHK with nature-inspired features with over 20 amenities. The land consists of 9.5 acres and the project will have 1000 plus flats with 22 floors and 6 towers. It will have a central forest park theme with different species of trees. It will also have different sections created for sports amenities and 2 dedicated space for children play area and garden area.

