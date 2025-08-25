 Ram Rahim Launches E-Commerce Platform While On 40- Day Parole, Targets Global Market With Organic Products Featuring His Image
Ram Rahim Launches E-Commerce Platform While On 40- Day Parole, Targets Global Market With Organic Products Featuring His Image

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, out on 40-day parole, launched the MSG e-commerce platform to globally sell organic goods, all branded with his photo and identity.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, out on 40-day parole, launched the MSG e-commerce platform. |

Hisar: Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim, currently serving a 20-year sentence, launched a new e-commerce venture while out on a 40-day parole. On August 19, through an online satsang, he unveiled the ‘MSG E-Commerce Store’, its mobile app, and an organic mustard oil product. This platform aims to sell Dera-branded goods across India and internationally.

Products to Be Sold

The MSG Store will offer thousands of products, including groceries, edible oils, ghee, cosmetics, healthcare items, and other daily essentials. Each item will feature Gurmeet Ram Rahim's photograph. The organization claims that all products are organic and of premium quality.

Multilingual Website for Global Reach

The MSG e-commerce platform is designed to cater to a global audience, with the website available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Arabic, Bengali, Hebrew, and Japanese. This multilingual approach indicates the Dera's intention to expand beyond Indian markets.

On His 14th Parole Since 2017

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently out on his 14th parole, having been released from prison on August 4, 2025. The 40-day parole was granted to allow him to celebrate his 58th birthday on August 15. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, he has been addressing followers through online satsangs.

Convicted in 2017

Ram Rahim has been incarcerated since August 25, 2017, after being convicted of sexually assaulting two female disciples. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Additionally, he was found guilty in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and initially in the killing of Dera manager Ranjit Singh—though the latter conviction was later overturned by the High Court.

