'Creepy, Uncomfortable': Tajinder Bagga SLAMMED For 'Flirting' With Sara Arfeen Khan In Bigg Boss 18

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, was called out by netizens after he was seen flirting with Sara Arfeen Khan post the eviction of her husband, Arfeen Khan. Audience called his behaviour with Sara 'creepy' and demanded that he be reprimanded or ousted from the show.

During the entire week after Arfeen's elimination, Bagga, who was earlier subdued inside the house, was seen cracking jokes and reciting shayaris with the housemates. He also made shayaris and poems for Sara, and while the actress took it sportingly, netizens found it "uncomfortable to watch".

In one of the episodes, Bagga was also seen pulling Sara into the swimming pool despite her reluctance, and was bashed online for it.

Host Salman Khan as well as Ravi Kishan were also seen teasing Sara and Bagga, and the actress looked visibly uncomfortable and unhappy about it, but took it in stride and laughed the matter off. "It's not funny anymore. Borderline creepy," a user commented on Reddit, while another wrote, "Guy became a creep. Not sure why everyone finds it funny."

"Creepy as hell. Uncomfortable to watch," a netizen commented, and another said, "Literally that cheap family friend uncle vibe. Yuck!"

Fans of the show also urged the makers and the host to not normalise or make fun out of the equation between Bagga and Sara for the sake of content.

Why this creep BJP supporter @TajinderBagga is still in BB house?



He is making every girl uncomfortable because of his Gandi Nazar.



This man should be thrown out of BB ASAP.



Look how he stared at a fellow lady contestant and she immediately adjusted her clothes. pic.twitter.com/My4beRiYm1 — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) November 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Bagga is nominated this week, and if reports are to be believed, he has already been evicted from the show due to low votes. Bigg Boss 18 went on air a month ago, and despite known faces, the show has failed to garner the TRP that it enjoyed in the previous seasons.

Among those who are a part of Bigg Boss 18 are actors Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and others. Reality shows and social media personalities like Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Rajat Dalal have also participated this year.